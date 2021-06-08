DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Reaches $687.32 on Major Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00063418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00238848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00222478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.58 or 0.01217559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,521.72 or 1.00097749 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

