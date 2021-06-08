Zacks: Analysts Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). Chico’s FAS posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

CHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHS traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $772.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

