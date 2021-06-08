BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 million-12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9 million.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ BKYI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 77,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,275. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $31.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 167.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

In related news, SVP James David Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

