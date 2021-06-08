$469.84 Million in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post $469.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $593.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.40 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $74.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 534.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,918,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,336. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.96.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

