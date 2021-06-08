WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.67 million.

WYY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 78,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WidePoint had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WidePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,336.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $99,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

