Analysts Set Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Target Price at $3.50

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research firms have commented on SZGPY. Baader Bank raised shares of Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

