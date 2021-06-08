Brokerages Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Target Price at $48.25

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.75. 256,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,013. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.43. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,354 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kirby by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

