Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Dai has a market cap of $4.90 billion and approximately $461.59 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00025804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.00968779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.27 or 0.09482755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00049555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00092344 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,899,087,690 coins and its circulating supply is 4,899,087,201 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

