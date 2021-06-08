RAMP Price Down 9.1% This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $77.04 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00025804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.00968779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.27 or 0.09482755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00049555 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 366,725,574 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

