ZUM TOKEN Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 320% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $324,891.47 and $36,976.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.87 or 0.00751543 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003076 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 76,244,363,148 coins and its circulating supply is 14,744,363,148 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.