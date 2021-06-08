$17.54 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will report sales of $17.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.57 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $13.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $69.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.55 million to $70.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $71.83 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,402. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $333.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.29%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.