Ethverse Achieves Market Cap of $490,821.25 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $490,821.25 and $86,601.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethverse Profile

ETHV is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 38,342,960 coins and its circulating supply is 9,252,786 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

