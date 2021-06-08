SonoCoin (SONO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $145,559.00

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $145,559.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00063751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00242316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00221864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.01210778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,017.35 or 0.99934217 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

