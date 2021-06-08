Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

SIXGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DZ Bank raised Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

SIXGF stock remained flat at $$148.75 on Tuesday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.20.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

