Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

NYSE DSX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $60,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

