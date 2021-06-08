Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,199. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $30,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 310,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,938 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

