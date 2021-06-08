Growth DeFi Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $3,342.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $8.09 or 0.00024484 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00071314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00026212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00978158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.93 or 0.09538929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,653 coins and its circulating supply is 340,078 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

