NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,538.89 ($85.43).
Several research analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.
