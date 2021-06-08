NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RBSPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

RBSPF stock remained flat at $$2.95 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

