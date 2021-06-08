Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00071314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00026212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00978158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.93 or 0.09538929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRUMPYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.