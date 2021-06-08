Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 million.

Shares of MSGM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 60,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,566. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01).

MSGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

