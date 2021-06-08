Zilliqa Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $152.78 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00124182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00872037 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,653,670,310 coins and its circulating supply is 11,362,203,157 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

