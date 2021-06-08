Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Angi posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Angi.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. 681,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,448.00 and a beta of 2.01. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

