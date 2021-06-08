TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley Purchases 430 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley bought 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.05 per share, with a total value of $15,501.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TRST traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. 86,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 251.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

