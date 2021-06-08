TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley Purchases 430 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley bought 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.05 per share, with a total value of $15,501.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TRST traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. 86,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.
Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.