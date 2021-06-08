LockTrip 1-Day Volume Tops $158,647.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for about $8.62 or 0.00026116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $128.92 million and approximately $158,647.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

