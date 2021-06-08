Brokerages Set Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) PT at $71.60

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 460,433 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 349.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 314,860 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $7,629,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $6,452,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 542,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKH traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $68.77. 245,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.74. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.