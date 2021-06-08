First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. 199,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,454. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,124,000 after buying an additional 238,315 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 79,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

