Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Sells 14,400 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $151,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Chiyue Cheung sold 37,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $441,375.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Chiyue Cheung sold 11,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $134,895.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $131,171.04.

NPTN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. 588,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,965. The firm has a market cap of $556.93 million, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

