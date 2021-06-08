Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target at $53.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

OTCMKTS AGGZF traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.36. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.