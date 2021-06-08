KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

KLAC stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.80. The company had a trading volume of 571,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,485. KLA has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

