Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.80.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. 866,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,160. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion and a PE ratio of -47.61. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.77.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.