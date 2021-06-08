Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells $2,662,080.12 in Stock

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,834. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

