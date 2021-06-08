Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director Purchases $1,499,998.50 in Stock

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 32,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE EVA traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 183,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,377. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 747.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,463,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 298,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,441,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

