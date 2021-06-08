Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $530,810.49 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tesla stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $603.59. 25,860,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,512,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.70 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $656.03. The firm has a market cap of $581.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.59, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 6.9% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Tesla by 290.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

