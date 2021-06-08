Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

BLWYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

BLWYF stock remained flat at $$49.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91. Bellway has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $49.05.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

