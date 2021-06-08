Zacks: Analysts Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Announce $2.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $11.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $13.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,421 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 13,047.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.27. The stock had a trading volume of 880,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.89.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

