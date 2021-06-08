YFValue (YFV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YFValue alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00071775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00026400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.79 or 0.00985761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.75 or 0.09633344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00050292 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.