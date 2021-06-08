Plian Tops 1-Day Volume of $105,425.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. Plian has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and $105,425.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Plian coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00071775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00026400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.79 or 0.00985761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.75 or 0.09633344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00050292 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 824,467,047 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.