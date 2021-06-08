James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. James River Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JRVR. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.37. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

