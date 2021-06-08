Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.31 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-4.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.89.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.83. 881,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,150. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $130.99 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.72.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

