Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.71. 26,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,053. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,203,000 after buying an additional 67,870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

