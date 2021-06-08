$0.18 EPS Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. 912,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,967. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.35 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

