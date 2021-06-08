Brokerages Set Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) Target Price at GBX 685

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 685 ($8.95).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of SNN traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 762 ($9.96). The stock had a trading volume of 195,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,694. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 678.34. Sanne Group has a one year low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a one year high of GBX 800 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Sanne Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

