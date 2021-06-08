TokenPay Market Cap Reaches $1.84 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $252,218.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,200.55 or 1.00046495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00040375 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00074162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010150 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

