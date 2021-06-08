New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report sales of $172.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $173.01 million. New Relic posted sales of $162.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $711.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $718.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $805.48 million, with estimates ranging from $775.70 million to $860.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,331,396. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in New Relic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEWR stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.58. 523,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59.

New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

