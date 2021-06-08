Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

GROUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

