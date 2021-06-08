WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.030-4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.17. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

