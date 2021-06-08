Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $160.02. 1,662,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.79. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,180 shares of company stock valued at $64,580,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

