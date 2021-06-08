$0.81 EPS Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.04. Dycom Industries posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DY shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DY traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.40. 559,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,814. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

