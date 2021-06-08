EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will announce sales of $3.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.01 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 255.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $15.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $16.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $87.39. 3,003,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.20. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.99, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

